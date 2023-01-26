Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his message on the 74th Republic Day of the country and said the occasion is even more special this time as it is being celebrated during the “Amrit Mahotsav" of the country’s independence.

According to the government, “Bharat ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture and great achievements.”

Along with his greetings on Republic Day, PM Modi also shared a message of Unity to fellow Indians on Twitter.

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है।Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

“Hearty wishes on Republic Day. This time this occasion is special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead in unity to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!” the Prime Minister said to his 86 Million followers on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi will be at the mega Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path where around 60,000-65,000 people are expected to attend. This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

A multi-layer security cover is in place for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Thursday with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, according to officials.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest of the 74th Republic Day celebrations and for the first time the Egyptian Army is participating as a Foreign Contingent. The contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade.

The Centre on Sunday said colourful tableaux from 17 states and union territories including Assam, Maharshatra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir depicting the nation’s “rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security” will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, with ‘Nari Shakti’ being the theme for majority of the floats.

