INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Greets People on Occassion of Jagannath Rath Yatra

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He wished that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperity.

"My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

He wished that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people.

"Jai Jagannath," he said.

The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed holding of the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri with certain conditions.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading