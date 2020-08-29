INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Greets People on Telugu Day, Praises Those Working to Make Language Popular

PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi.

He also paid tributes to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, considered the father of the spoken Telugu, saying his thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations.

Offering his greeting to people on the Telugu Language Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised those who are working to make the language popular.

He also paid tributes to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, considered the father of the spoken Telugu, saying his thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations.

"Greetings on Telugu Language Day. Today, we appreciate all those who are making Telugu popular, especially among the youth. I also pay tributes to the great Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, whose thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations," the prime minister tweeted.

Next Story
Loading