1-MIN READ

PM Modi Greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country’s 245th Independence Day on Sunday. In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance. The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.

Modi said, “Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance." .

.

first published:July 04, 2021, 14:55 IST