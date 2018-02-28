PM Modi Greets Scientists on National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted scientists on the National Science Day and also saluted science lovers."Greetings on National Science Day. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists", the Prime Minister said in his message.Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the PM had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important."Never rest till every why, what and how are answered," he had said.