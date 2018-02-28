English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Greets Scientists on National Science Day
Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the PM had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.
Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the PM had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted scientists on the National Science Day and also saluted science lovers.
"Greetings on National Science Day. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists", the Prime Minister said in his message.
Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the PM had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.
"Never rest till every why, what and how are answered," he had said.
Also Watch
"Greetings on National Science Day. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists", the Prime Minister said in his message.
Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the PM had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.
"Never rest till every why, what and how are answered," he had said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nation Bids Adieu To 'Hawa Hawai': Sridevi Draped In Tricolour, Cremated With State Honours
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X Launched at Rs 1.56 Lakh in India
- She Lay There in a Red Sari, Serene in Death: Hema Malini Bids Final Farewell to Dear Friend Sridevi
- Watch: When Salman Khan Introduced Sridevi as 'The Ultimate Superstar'
- Legendary Gianluigi Buffon to Return for Italy Against England And Argentina