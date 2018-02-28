GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi Greets Scientists on National Science Day

Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the PM had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Greets Scientists on National Science Day
Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the PM had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted scientists on the National Science Day and also saluted science lovers.

"Greetings on National Science Day. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists", the Prime Minister said in his message.

national science day

Referring to the National Science Day in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the PM had said that the relentless quest to ask questions for knowing the truth is very important.

"Never rest till every why, what and how are answered," he had said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES