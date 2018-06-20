English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Had Indeed Married Me, He is Ram For Me: Jashodaben Rejects Anandiben's Remark
Jashodaben expressed shock at Gujarat BJP leader Anandiben Patel's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was never married.
File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben on Wednesday expressed her shock over Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's statement in a leading Gujarati daily that Modi was unmarried.
"I am surprised over Anandiben telling the press that Narendra bhai was not married (to her). He has himself mentioned in his declaration while filing papers for Lok Sabha elections in 2004 that he is married and mentioned my name in it," Jashodaben read out a statement in a video shot from her brother Ashok Modi's mobile phone.
Jashodaben added: "It is very unbecoming of a well educated woman (Anandiben, former Chief Minister of Gujarat) to speak like this of a teacher (Jashodaben). Not only this, her conduct has tarnished the image of the Prime Minister of India. He is very respectable for me, he is Ram for me."
Speaking to IANS from their hometown Unjha in north Gujarat, her brother Ashok Modi confirmed that it was indeed Jashodaben talking in the video.
"We didn't believe this when Anandiben's statement came on social media... But this appeared on the front page of leading paper Divya Bhaskar on June 19. Now this could not be wrong.
"This is why we decided to issue a rejoinder. We together recorded a written statement that Jashodaben read out from our home cell phone," he added.
Also Watch
"I am surprised over Anandiben telling the press that Narendra bhai was not married (to her). He has himself mentioned in his declaration while filing papers for Lok Sabha elections in 2004 that he is married and mentioned my name in it," Jashodaben read out a statement in a video shot from her brother Ashok Modi's mobile phone.
Jashodaben added: "It is very unbecoming of a well educated woman (Anandiben, former Chief Minister of Gujarat) to speak like this of a teacher (Jashodaben). Not only this, her conduct has tarnished the image of the Prime Minister of India. He is very respectable for me, he is Ram for me."
Speaking to IANS from their hometown Unjha in north Gujarat, her brother Ashok Modi confirmed that it was indeed Jashodaben talking in the video.
"We didn't believe this when Anandiben's statement came on social media... But this appeared on the front page of leading paper Divya Bhaskar on June 19. Now this could not be wrong.
"This is why we decided to issue a rejoinder. We together recorded a written statement that Jashodaben read out from our home cell phone," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KTM RC 200 Black Colour Variant Launched at Rs 1.77 Lakh
- Yes, Ronaldo is Awesome. But You Have to Watch This Hijabi Teenager Storming the Internet With her Football Skills
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Digital India? Survey Reveals Just 25% of Indian Adults Using The Internet
- Osterica Francescana Crowned World's Best; Gaggan Anand's Indian Restaurant Gets 5th Spot