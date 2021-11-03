PM Modi Had Pushed for Covaxin Approval at G20 Summit With WHO Chief Tedros: Sources

An advisory committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for the approval of India’s first indigenous Covid vaccine with WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the G20 summit held last week. Modi also said in his address that India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help the world in its fight against the pandemic.

The technical advisory group, which gives licence to a vaccine for its emergency use listing (EUL), had asked Bharat Biotech on October 26 for additional data to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment before approving the Covid-19 jab for EUL. The company had submitted the data last week, said government sources in the know of the development.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.

ALSO READ | G20: Nudging WHO For Covaxin Nod, India Promises 5 Billion Covid Jabs by 2022 End

Earlier, the global health organisation had said in a tweet that it is expecting one additional piece of information from Bharat Biotech regarding COVAXIN. We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective, WHO had said in tweet.

Meanwhile, several countries such as Iran, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Oman, and Greece have approved entry of passengers vaccinated with Covaxin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.