PM Modi Hails Devotion to Maa Kaali by Indian Saints, BJP Asks TMC to 'Take a Lesson'

Addressing the centenary celebration of Swami Atmasthananda on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the saint tradition of India, and proclaimed the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

PM Modi paid tribute to Swami Atmasthananda by recalling his time with him. The Prime Minister said, “This event evokes a wide range of emotions and memories. He has always been a blessing to me, and there was an opportunity to be with him. It was fortunate for me that I stayed in touch with him until the very end.”

The Prime Minister expressed his delight at the release of a photo biography and documentary to bring Swami ji’s mission to the general public. Swami Vivekanand, he said, “moulded the great tradition of ‘sanyasth’ into a modern form,” and Swami Atmasthananand “retired to this form and lived and implemented it in life.”

The Prime Minister reflected on his time with Swami Atmasthananda, saying that he was fortunate to speak with him in Gujarati. The Prime Minister also mentioned the time during the Kutch earthquake when relief efforts were led by Swami ji.

Prime Minister Modi stated, “Everyone knows the saints of Ramakrishna Mission as the country’s conductors of national unity. And when he travels abroad, he represents Indianness.” The Prime Minister mentioned Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa, who had a clear vision of Maa Kali and had surrendered his entire being at her feet.

“This whole world, this variable and constant, everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the mother. This consciousness is seen in the Kali Puja of Bengal. A beam of this consciousness and power was illuminated by Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa in the form of Yugpurushas like Swami Vivekananda. The spiritual vision that Swami Vivekananda felt about Mother Kali, had infused extraordinary energy and power within him,” he said.

He continued, “A mighty personality like Swami Vivekananda would get excited like a small child in devotion to Jaganmata Kali.” Swami Atmasthananand, the Prime Minister said, possessed the same sincerity of devotion and the same power of Shakti Sadhana.

Commenting on PM Modi’s statements on Goddess Kaali, BJP leader Amit Malviya drew attention to the recent controversy surrounding a contentious depiction of the deity, and said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali…”

A row had erupted after a Canada-based filmmaker had depicted Goddess Kali smoking in her film. TMC MP Mahua Moitra had defended the representation, attracting complaints.

