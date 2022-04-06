PM Modi Hails Discussion in Parliament on Ukraine Crisis, Says 'Bipartisanship Augurs Well for India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed bipartisanship in the parliament over India’s foreign policy in discussions regarding Operation Ganga and the situation in Ukraine.

Hailing healthy discussions in the parliament over the Ukraine situation, PM Modi in a series of tweets said, “Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views."

It is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2022

Welcoming the debate and constructive points highlighted during discussions, Prime Minister said, “Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage."

“It is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations," he further said.

PM Modi’s remarks came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha said India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar said India encourages talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their presidents, and asserted that if New Delhi can be of any assistance in this matter, it would be “glad to contribute".

Advertisement

“All members would agree that India’s approach should be guided by its national beliefs and values, national interest and by its national strategy," he said.

He asserted, “we are, first and foremost, strongly against the conflict, we believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes."

“One should bear in mind that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, on respect for international law and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," he added.

“If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence. This is our principled stand and it has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN," Jaishankar said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.