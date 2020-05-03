PM Modi Hails Mega Exercise of Saluting 'Corona Warriors' Through Flypasts, Showering of Petals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the mega exercise which included fly-pasts over many cities and towns and showering of petals by military choppers on leading hospitals to pay gratitude to the front-line workers engaged in the battle against COVID-19.

"Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also posted a short video of military aircraft, choppers and bands engaged in expressing gratitude to the health professionals and others.

Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/C5qtQqKxmA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

Fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns, while military choppers showered petals on leading hospitals across the country as part of a mega exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics and other front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365