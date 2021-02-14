PM Modi Hands Over 'Made-In-India' Arjun Battle Tank To Army In Chennai, Praises Tamil Nadu Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the homemade Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai. At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.

Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.

Expressing his pride in handing over the tank, the prime minister said, "Tamil Nadu is already the leading automobile manufacturing hub of India. Now, I see Tamil Nadu evolving as the tank manufacturing hub of India."

"One of the two defence corridors is in Tamil Nadu. The corridor has already received investment commitment of Rs 8,100 crore. Today, I'm proud to dedicate to the country, one more warrior to protect our frontiers," he further said.

"I want to appreciate the farmers of Tamil Nadu for record food grain production and good use of water resources. We have to do whatever we can do to conserve water. Always remember the mantra of 'Per drop, more crop'," PM Modi said.

Talking about the Chennai metro project, the prime minister further said, "We're inaugurating the 9 km stretch of the Chennai metro Phase-I project. This project has been completed on schedule despite the global pandemic. The civil construction activities were done by Indian contractors. This is in line with the boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat."