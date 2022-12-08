PM Modi Adopts 8th Village; People Expect A "Sea Of Change"

On Wednesday, the chief development officer of Kurhua village in Varanasi revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted the village for development under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY).

Varanasi is PM Modi’s constituency and Kurhua will be the eighth village he adopts under SAGY.

SAGY was launched by the PM himself in 2014. The occasion was to mark the birth anniversary of Jai Prakash Narayan. He had said that the scheme intends to “trigger processes that lead to holistic development of the identified Gram Panchayats”.

The Chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal revealed that the PM had proposed the name of Kurhua village for the 2023-24 financial year. He said a team of officials was already camping in the village to prepare the development plan.

He said they had been directed to upload the plan on the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) portal at the earliest.

Hindusatan Times reported that Kurhua’s village chief Ramesh Singh welcomed the PM’s move and called it a “dream come true" for them.

He said: “Presently, the village is in a bad shape. Be it the availability of potable water, roads, school, health facilities or any other basic amenity, living here is no less than a struggle. We are expecting a sea of change now.”

The PM had earlier adopted Jayapur, Nagepur, Kakrahiya, Domri, Paramapur, Pure Bariyar and Pure Gaon as well.

Read all the Latest India News here