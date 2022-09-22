PM Modi Has Influential Voice on World Stage, Welcome His Intervention: UK on His Not Era of War Remark to Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a powerful, influential voice on the world stage and the Russian leadership respects India’s position on the global arena, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said, emphasising that London hopes President Vladimir Putin listens to those voices who are calling for peace amid the Ukraine conflict. Cleverly was responding to a question on the Russian-Ukraine conflict and Modi telling Putin last week on the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand that “today’s era is not of war”.

“Prime Minister Modi has a powerful, influential voice on the world stage. We know the Russian leadership respects India’s voice and position on the world stage. I think Prime Minister Modi’s intervention is very, very welcome. And we really hope that Vladimir Putin listens to those voices who are calling for peace and for de-escalation. So we very much welcome Prime Minister Modi’s intervention,” Cleverly said.

