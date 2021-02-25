'PM Modi has Kept Tagore-Like Beard for Bengal Elections': Farmer Leader Tikait at Barabanki Mahapanchayat

National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Naresh Tikait once again attacked the central government over the newly-introduced farm laws at a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Barabanki on Wednesday. Here, Tikait alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept a beard like Rabindra Nath Tagore to encash his image in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

“The laws are black laws and there is nothing white in these laws as is being claimed by the government. They have separated Muslims, Sikhs and have now separated the farmers. This government has ruined everything,” farm leader Naresh Tikait said.

The farmers’ mahapanchayat was held at Harrah Chauraha on Haidergarh road of Barabanki where Tikait was the chief guest. While addressing the crowd, Tikait targeted PM Modi and said, “His beard also has its secret, this beard has been extended for the Bengal elections because it has to redeem the image like Guru Ravindra Nath Tagore. After the Bengal elections, his beard will be like before.”

Earlier at a Haryana mahapanchayat, Tikait had said, farmers would not let the Narendra Modi government sit in peace till the farmers’ demands are met. He also announced that as many as 40 farmer leaders spearheading the agitation against the Modi government’s three new agriculture laws will tour the entire nation in a bid to gather support for their stir.