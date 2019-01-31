English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Has Told Opposition That Govt Will Present Interim Budget: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said the government should not take up controversial bills during the session.
File photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to the Opposition that his government will present an interim budget, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.
Azad also said the Opposition has asked the government to take up only non-controversial bills for passage in Parliament in the Budget Session. The budget will be presented on Friday.
"We should take up only those bills which are not controversial... on which there is total unanimity," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha told reporters after an all-party meeting here.
Azad also suggested that it will be difficult for Parliament to function if the government pushes for contentious bills.
Echoing similar views, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said the government should not take up controversial bills during the session.
He alleged that the government has found an "ally" in the Central Bureau of Investigation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
