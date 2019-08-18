Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Heads Home After Winding Up His Two-day Successful Visit to Bhutan

During his stay in Thimphu, PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Saturday and they discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shake hands. (Reuters)
Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for home after concluding his two-day state visit to Bhutan during which he held talks with the country's leaders to further deepen the bilateral ties.

"Thank you Bhutan! It was a memorable visit. The affection I have received from the people of this wonderful nation can never be forgotten. There were many programmes which I had the honour of taking part in. The outcomes of the visit will enhance bilateral ties," Modi said just before his departure from Bhutan.

Modi arrived in Bhutan on Saturday. This was his second visit to the country and the first since his re-election in May this year.

During his stay in Thimphu, Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Saturday and they discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors.

The two countries inked 10 MoUs in the fields of space research, aviation, IT, power and education to infuse new energy in their ties.

Prime Minister Modi also called on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Saturday and exchanged views on taking the "exemplary" India-Bhutan partnership forward.

Later, he met the fourth King of Bhutan Jigme Singye Wangchuk and expressed appreciation for his continued guidance on strengthening the unique India-Bhutan relationship.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister addressed students of the prestigious Royal University of Bhutan and asked them to work hard and take the Himalayan nation to great heights.

He said no two countries in the world understood each other so well or share so much as India and Bhutan that are "natural partners" in bringing prosperity to their peoples.

Prime Minister Modi met with Bhutan's Leader of Opposition Pema Gyamtsho on Sunday and the two leaders discussed the issues of bilateral interests.

He also paid his respects at the National Memorial Chorten, a revered monument honouring the late Third Druk Gyalpo.

The visit concluded with a lunch hosted the King of Bhutan in honour of prime minister Modi.

