PM Modi Highlights Efforts to Improve Ease of Doing Business in India
Modi also outlined the steps taken by the government including Atal Tinkering Labs and conducting hackathons to boost innovation potential and solve problems using technology.
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the steps taken by his government to improve the ease of doing business in the country when members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) called on him here.
The prime minister also referred to the evolving start-up ecosystem in the country, highlighting the entrepreneurial risk taking capacity of India's youth.
He also outlined the steps taken by the government including Atal Tinkering Labs and conducting hackathons to boost innovation potential and solve problems using technology, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.
Modi talked about steps taken to ensure 'Ease of Doing Business' including reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms.
He also outlined that the target of the government is to ensure 'Ease of Living'. He said the unique strength of India is the availability of three Ds - democracy, demography and 'dimaag' (brains).
The delegation expressed faith in Modi's vision for the country and said that the next five years of India will define the next twenty five years of the world, the statement said.
The USISPF is a non-profit organisation, with the primary objective of strengthening the India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through policy advocacy in the fields of economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Water Baby Kim Sharma Sets the Temperature Soaring on Instagram, See Here
- War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Join Rs 300 Crore Club as Film Hits Triple Century
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Plans Start at Rs 222 Which Includes Bundled Non-Jio Calls
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000