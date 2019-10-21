Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Highlights Efforts to Improve Ease of Doing Business in India

Modi also outlined the steps taken by the government including Atal Tinkering Labs and conducting hackathons to boost innovation potential and solve problems using technology.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the steps taken by his government to improve the ease of doing business in the country when members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) called on him here.

The prime minister also referred to the evolving start-up ecosystem in the country, highlighting the entrepreneurial risk taking capacity of India's youth.

He also outlined the steps taken by the government including Atal Tinkering Labs and conducting hackathons to boost innovation potential and solve problems using technology, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi talked about steps taken to ensure 'Ease of Doing Business' including reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms.

He also outlined that the target of the government is to ensure 'Ease of Living'. He said the unique strength of India is the availability of three Ds - democracy, demography and 'dimaag' (brains).

The delegation expressed faith in Modi's vision for the country and said that the next five years of India will define the next twenty five years of the world, the statement said.

The USISPF is a non-profit organisation, with the primary objective of strengthening the India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through policy advocacy in the fields of economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation.

