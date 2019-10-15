Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Highlights Progress Made by Govt's Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Says it Empowers Indians

The scheme, launched in September 2018, aims to provide healthcare to 10 crore poor and lower middle income families through a health insurance plan providing a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
PM Modi Highlights Progress Made by Govt's Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Says it Empowers Indians
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the progress made by the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat programme under which 50 lakh beneficiaries have been treated free of cost.

He described it as an "important milestone" towards a healthy India. "It would make every Indian proud that in a year, over 50 lakh citizens have benefited from free of cost treatment thanks to Ayushman Bharat," he tweeted.

The scheme, launched in September 2018, aims to provide healthcare to 10 crore poor and lower middle income families through a health insurance plan providing a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

"Apart from curing, this scheme is empowering several Indians," the prime minister said.

