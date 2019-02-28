English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Holds Security Review Meet with Three Service Chiefs on Pak, His 2nd in 24 Hours
This was PM Modi’s second meeting with the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force within 24 hours.
On Wednesday evening, the three chiefs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence — 7, Lok Kalyan Marg — and updated him on the latest security scenario, the sources said. (Credits: PTI)
New Delhi: The chiefs of the armed forces on Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation after Pakistani aircraft violated Indian airspace and an Indian pilot was taken into custody by the neighbouring country, sources said.
Earlier in the day, top security and intelligence officials went into a huddle at the prime minister's office in the wake of fresh developments that followed India's airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Navy, the Army and the Air Force and other officers had met to discuss the current security situation, they said.
Top defence and security officials had later briefed the prime minister on the latest developments, including aerial confrontation in which one Pakistani jet and an IAF MiG 21 were shot down.
The Pakistan Army said it has arrested an Indian pilot whom the IAF identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
