PM Modi Holds High-level Security Meet as India Strikes Pakistan Days After Pulwama Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting the top ministers of his cabinet committee on security at his residence in Delhi amid reports that India carried out air strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday.Days after Pulwama attack, India carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan with top government sources saying that there were over 200 casualties from IAF strike. Reports say that terror launch pads across the LoC in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad sectors have completely been destroyed along with JeM control rooms.While officials in the air force refused to comment, saying that they have nothing to reply, sources told CNN-News18 that the force was targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout in Balakot sector with laser-guided bombs.