1-MIN READ

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting on India's Coronavirus Vaccination Strategy

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed.

Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he said. A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of trial.


