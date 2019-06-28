Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Holds Trilateral Meeting with China's Xi and Russia's Putin, Discusses Hot-spot Issues

PM Modi, who is in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit, hosted Xi and Putin for an informal RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting here.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
PM Modi Holds Trilateral Meeting with China's Xi and Russia's Putin, Discusses Hot-spot Issues
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at G-20 (Twitter)
Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Friday and discussed global hot-spot issues like terrorism and climate change.

PM Modi, who is in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit, hosted Xi and Putin for an informal RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting here.

The three countries, in a joint communique of the 16th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China, strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that the trilateral meeting in Osaka is a useful medium of discussion and coordination on major global issues. After a long time, the three leaders met in Argentina at the summit level last year.

"As the world's leading economies, the exchange of views between us, on the economic, political and security situation of the world, is important. Our trilateral meeting today is a useful medium of discussion and coordination on major global issues.

"During the meeting of our foreign ministers in China in February, views were discussed on many issues. These include cooperation on issues of counter-terrorism, international hot-spot, reformed multilateralism, climate change under RIC," Modi said.

In February, China and Russia agreed for a closer policy coordination to eradicate the "breeding grounds of terrorism", in a significant gain for India in its push to isolate Pakistan internationally on the issue of terrorism post-Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

