PM Modi Hosts Dinner for MPs; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Give it a Miss
The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry had earlier sent out invites to all members of both the Houses -- over 750 MPs.
PM Modi with vice president Venkaiah Naidu and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hosted a dinner for all members of parliament, which did not see the presence of prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.
MPs from the Trinamool Congress, left parties like the CPI(M) and CPI, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the RJD abstained from the dinner.
The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry had earlier sent out invites to all members of both the Houses -- over 750 MPs. Only vegetarian dishes were served at the official dinner held at a state-run five-star hotel.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, various leaders of the ruling NDA, DMK's Kanimozhi, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and three of four TDP Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP -- Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh and T G Venkatesh -- among others attended the dinner at hotel Ashok.
Sources said the dinner was hosted so that the prime minister and other members of the Union council of ministers could meet all MPs from both the Houses in an informal atmosphere.
"The MPs interacted with the prime minister in a very informal manner and they were seen clicking selfies with him," BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, adding that the atmosphere was very congenial.
The prime minister reportedly lauded the role played by previous Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at the gathering, the source said.
During the all-party meet on Sunday, ahead of the start of the Parliament session, Modi had told leaders that political differences can be kept aside to discuss issues related to public interest.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
- Fans Want to Replace Donald Trump's Star with Carrie Fisher's on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Jeff Bezos Sees Lunar Ice Reservoir as Potential Rocket Fuel Source
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
- Extreme Turbulence Sends Flight Attendant's Cart Flying, Hot Water Injures Many - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s