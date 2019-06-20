Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi Hosts Dinner for MPs; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Give it a Miss

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry had earlier sent out invites to all members of both the Houses -- over 750 MPs.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Hosts Dinner for MPs; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Give it a Miss
PM Modi with vice president Venkaiah Naidu and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan.
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hosted a dinner for all members of parliament, which did not see the presence of prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

MPs from the Trinamool Congress, left parties like the CPI(M) and CPI, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the RJD abstained from the dinner.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry had earlier sent out invites to all members of both the Houses -- over 750 MPs. Only vegetarian dishes were served at the official dinner held at a state-run five-star hotel.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, various leaders of the ruling NDA, DMK's Kanimozhi, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and three of four TDP Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP -- Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh and T G Venkatesh -- among others attended the dinner at hotel Ashok.

Sources said the dinner was hosted so that the prime minister and other members of the Union council of ministers could meet all MPs from both the Houses in an informal atmosphere.

"The MPs interacted with the prime minister in a very informal manner and they were seen clicking selfies with him," BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, adding that the atmosphere was very congenial.

The prime minister reportedly lauded the role played by previous Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at the gathering, the source said.

During the all-party meet on Sunday, ahead of the start of the Parliament session, Modi had told leaders that political differences can be kept aside to discuss issues related to public interest.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram