PM Modi Ignores Security Protocol to Meet School Children After I-Day Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands with some of the students and waved at others. He was also seen talking to a few of them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Ignoring security protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stepped out of his car to meet school children after delivering his Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.
Just like every year, hundreds of school children in the tricolour attire had been invited for the Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era monument. A number of them surrounded the Prime Minister's car, prompting Modi to step out to meet them.
Modi shook hands with some of the students and waved at others. He was also seen talking to a few of them.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
-
-
-
