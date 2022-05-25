PM Modi in Chennai, Hyderabad on May 26; To Lay Foundation Stones of 11 Projects Worth Rs 31,400 Crore in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26 to attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022. During his visit to Chennai, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore.

“These projects will help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

VARIOUS INDIAN RAILWAYS PROJECTS

In Chennai, PM will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore. The 75-km-long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region.

The 30-km-long third railway line between Tambaram – Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will dedicate to the Nation & lay foundation of various Railway projects in Chennai on 26th May 2022.

The 115-km-long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271-km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

LIGHT HOUSE PROJECT

The programme will also witness inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project – Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs 28,540 crore.

BENGALURU – CHENNAI EXPRESSWAY

The 262-Km-long Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

DOUBLE DECKER ELEVATED ROAD

The 4-Lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21-Km in length, will be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore. It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port. The 94-km-long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31-km-long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227 will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

REDEVELOPMENT OF FIVE RAILWAY STATIONS

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari, will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

MULTI MODAL LOGISTIC PARK

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around Rs 1,430 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

20 YEARS OF ISB

Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022. ISB was inaugurated on 2 December 2001, by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Regarded as one of the top B-schools in the country, ISB also collaborates with several Ministries and Departments of the Government to provide training and capacity building.

PM IN HYDERABAD

At around 2 PM, Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of completion of 20 years of ISB Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022.

IN CHENNAI

At around 5:45 PM, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

