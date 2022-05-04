After wrapping up Germany and Denmark visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next stop in his three-day Europe tour is France. The prime minister will be will have a brief stopover in Paris on his return journey where he will hold extensive talks with President Macron, who was re-elected to the top post over a week back.

PM Modi embarked on his first abroad visit of the year on May 2 and has held meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral in Germany and Denmark so far.

PM Modi was in Denmark on Tuesday where he and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen took part took part in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both countries.

PM Modi interacted with the citizens and invited them to come to India and jointly find the answers to problems related to climate change and environmental degradation. Later in the day, PM Modi also had an audience with Margrethe II, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, who extended a warm reception to him.

Latest Updates from PM Modi’s Europe visit:

-France’s Naval Group Backs Out of P-75 India Project A Day ahead of Modi-Macron Meet: One day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to France, French defence company Naval Group has announced that it will not be able to join the P-75 India (P-75I) project that aims to see six conventional submarines built in India for the Indian Navy.

As reported, the Naval Group said that the decision was taken as it is unable to match the requirements of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system.

-PM to Attend India-Nordic Summit in Denmark Before Leaving for France: PM Modi will attend the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark on Wednesday, before departing for Paris to meet the newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron on the final day of his 3-day Europe visit on Wednesday

-PM Modi in France Today: After Denmark, PM Modi will on Wednesday have a brief stopover in Paris on his return journey where he will hold extensive talks with President Macron, who was re-elected to the top post over a week back.

-PM Modi Meets Queen of Denmark Margrethe II: Later in the day, PM Modi also had an audience with Margrethe II, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, who extended a warm reception to him. Modi felicitated the queen on the occasion of the golden jubilee of her reign. Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, who left Modi’s interaction with NRIs midway, was also in attendance.

Met Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II in Copenhagen. pic.twitter.com/YZkS1BJbIH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

-PM Uses New-age Lingo FOMO to Invite Investors: Not one to miss out on social media trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used new-age lingo FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ to make a pitch to investors in Denmark. He said those who did not invest in India will “miss out”.

“These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out,” the prime minister said, while addressing the business community in Danish capital Copenhagen during the second leg of his ‘three-day, three-nation’ Europe tour. This is the PM’s first official visit to the Nordic country.

These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out: PM @narendramodi in Copenhagen pic.twitter.com/pAyL5TVpFb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

-PM Modi, Danish PM Take Part in India-Denmark Business Summit: Prime Minister Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen took part in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both countries. The two leaders discussed ways to combine Denmark’s skill and India’s scale, especially in areas such as clean energy and climate friendly technologies.

The business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past. The strengths of our nations complement each other: PM @narendramodi while meeting business leaders in Denmark pic.twitter.com/mHP8PX5kKa— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

-PM Modi Received by Denmark PM on Arrival in Copenhagen: Modi, who arrived at Copenhagen from Germany on Tuesday, was received by Frederiksen at the airport as a special gesture.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1521422224766423048

