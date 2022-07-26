PM Modi in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu on July 28-29 to Attend Several Events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29 to attend various events, including inauguration and laying the foundation stone of several projects, the PMO said on Tuesday. Modi will launch multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Sabarkantha in Gujarat on Thursday and will then travel to Chennai to declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium in the evening.

On Friday, the prime minister will attend the 42nd convocation of the Anna University and will then travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects, his office said. The PMO noted that a key priority of the government has been boosting the rural economy and making agriculture and allied activities more productive. In a step towards this, he will launch projects worth Rs 1,000 crore at Sabar Dairy, it said, adding they will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region One of the projects to be inaugurated is the powder plant at the dairy with a capacity of around 120 million tonnes per day (MTPD).

The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs 300 crores. The layout of the plant meets global food safety standards, the PMO said, adding that it is highly energy efficient with almost zero emission. The plant is equipped with the latest and fully automated bulk packing line. Another project is Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant at Sabar Dairy. It is a state-of- the-art plant having capacity of 3 lakh litre per day, and the project has been executed with a total investment of around Rs 125 crores. The PMO said the plant has the latest automation system with highly energy efficient and environment friendly technology. The project will help ensure better remuneration to milk producers.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the “Sabar Cheese & Whey Drying Plant” having an estimated outlay of around Rs 600 crores. It will manufacture cheddar cheese (20 MTPD), mozzarella cheese (10 MTPD) and processed cheese (16 MTPD). Whey generated during manufacturing of cheese shall also be dried at the plant, having capacity of 40 MTPD, it said. Sabar Dairy is a part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which makes and markets a whole range of milk and milk products under the Amul brand.

Noting that GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) in Gandhinagar was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world, the PMO said Modi will lay the foundation stone of the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

The building has been conceptualised as an iconic structure, reflective of the growing prominence and stature of GIFT-IFSC as a leading international financial centre, it said. He will also launch the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), the country’s first International Bullion Exchange in GIFT-IFSC, and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, a framework between NSE’s subsidiary in the IFSC and the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX). Under ‘connect’, all orders on NIFTY derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. Broker-Dealers from India and across international jurisdictions are expected to participate in large numbers for trading derivatives through the connect, it said.

It will deepen liquidity in derivative markets at GIFT-IFSC, bringing in more international participants and creating a positive impact on the financial ecosystem in the GIFT-IFSC, the PMO added. During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi will declare open the Chess Olympiad, his office said, noting that he had also launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19.

The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 km and culminating in Mahabalipuram, before heading over to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland. The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022. The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. With 187 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any chess olympiad. India is also fielding its biggest ever contingent in the competition comprising 30 players across six teams, the PMO said.

During the convocation at the Anna University, Modi will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medallists and address the gathering.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here