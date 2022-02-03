PM Modi in Indian Army Uniform is Punishable Offence, UP Court Told; Notice Sent to PMO

A district court in Uttar Pradesh has issued a notice to the Prime Minister’s Office over the Indian Army uniform that PM Modi wore last year on his visit to Kashmir. The observation came after a plea was filed at the court in Prayagraj that stated that wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman is an offence punishable under Section 140 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, district judge Nalin Kumar Srivastava issued the notice hearing arguments of advocate Rakesh Nath Pandey, who had moved the application under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (which empowers Magistrate to order investigation into a cognizable offence).

