PM Modi in Kedarnath-Badrinath LIVE Updates: PM to Offer Prayers at Kedarnath Temple, Inaugurate Ropeway Projects; Security Tightened

While the officials are busy finalizing the preparations for the two-day program of the prime minister, the priests of both the Dhams and the devotees are also excited by his arrival. Both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples are decorated with many quintals of flowers. The Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath at around eight Friday morning and will perform worship of Baba Kedar. After it, he will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.

During his two-and-a-half-hour program, he will also visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. The prime minister will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath there. After this, he will reach Badrinath Dham and after visiting the temple and offering prayers, will review the progress of the development works along the riverfront.

Later in the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification works of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes. The Prime Minister will spend Friday night in Badrinath.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the prime minister’s visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath will prove to be a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand. He said the connectivity projects being undertaken at these places reflect the prime minister’s commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.

On Thursday, Modi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. The launch of the mission, aimed at encouraging people towards sustainable living, comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt.

The action plan – a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour – along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat. Modi asked people to adopt the concept of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ and circular economy and said India is committed to tackling the menace of climate change.

