PM Modi to Inaugurate MP Govt's Flagship Event Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is virtually inaugurating the 7th edition of ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit’ today in Indore. Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit is the flagship event of the state government.

Themed ‘Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State’, the two-day summit will be opened with an inaugural address by PM Modi, followed by Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi addressing the meet, an official said. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also address the meet virtually.

PM Modi informed the same on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “At around 11:10 AM today, I will be sharing my remarks at the Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023 via video conferencing. This Summit will showcase the diverse investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh".

At around 11:10 AM today, I will be sharing my remarks at the Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023 via video conferencing. This Summit will showcase the diverse investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

-447 International Delegates from 84 Countries to Take Part:

A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries will take part in the event.

What’s on Agenda

— Showcasing industrial ecosystem of the state,

-Promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies,

— Collaboration opportunities,

— Promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development

