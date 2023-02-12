Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function.

Here are some things to know about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway-

➡️The new stretch will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from the earlier 5 hours to around three and a half hours.

➡️This is developed at the cost of over Rs 12,150 crore, and this is the first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

➡️The section is set to provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

➡️The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the India’s longest with the length of 1,386 km in total.

➡️The E-way will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km.

➡️The travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

➡️The expressway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

➡️Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be an eight-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway which in future can be expanded to 12 lanes.

➡️Real estate developers said the new section, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, will have a multiplier effect on real estate not only in the Sohna-Dausa stretch but also in the whole of Gurugram.

➡️This is a part of the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in “New India."

Read all the Latest India News here