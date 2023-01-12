PM Modi Inaugurates 26th National Youth Festival in Karnataka’s Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Youth Festival in Karnataka’s Hubbali on Thursday. The festival is held every year on National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to honour his ideals, teachings and contributions.

The 26th edition of the youth festival, which will be held till January 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad, is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that today, during Amrit Kaal, the youth of the country have to understand their duties and take the nation forward. “The mantra of Indian youth is to take India forward during Amrit Kaal through their efforts and responsibilities by taking inspiration from Swami Vivekananda," he said.

He said the ‘can do’ spirit of India’s Yuva Shakti inspires everyone, adding that our youth amazes the entire world.

“Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India’s journey! The next 25 years are important for building the nation," PM Modi noted.

The inaugural event was held at the Railway Sports Ground in Hubbali and was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur among others.

Earlier on his way to the venue, the Prime Minister held a road show by greeting a large number of people, who had gathered on both sides of the route, and showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Standing on the ‘running board’ of his car, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

About National Youth Festival

The festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building, according to an official statement.

It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the statement said, adding that the theme of this year’s festival is ‘Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat’.

During the five-day event, over 7,500 youth delegates from all over India, recognised leaders in their own field of activity, are set to get together to engage in different learning activities.

