PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bridge at Sabarmati Riverfront, Spins Charkha at 'Khadi Utsav' | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad and attended the ‘Khadi Utsav’ at the Sabarmati riverfront as he kickstarted his two-day visit to Gujarat. He and chief minister Bhupendra Patel attended the khadi event, where the prime minister also tried his hands at the spinning wheel during the one-of-a-kind live event, where 7,500 woman artisans from various districts of the state spun their charkhas at once.

Prime Minister Modi said khadi was a symbol of self-reliance and a force to behold with during the freedom movement as it “broke the chains of slavery”. “We’ve seen that khadi became the force of the freedom movement and broke the chains of slavery. The same Khadi can become an inspiration to make India developed and self-reliant,” he said, addressing a gathering.

Here is all the action and snippets from Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the khadi event:

Atal Bridge cynosure of all eyes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi first inaugurated the Atal Bridge, a 300-m foot over bridge across the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Spin the wheel: The PM, accompanied by chief minister Bhupendra Patel, joined 7,500 woman artisans of khadi from various districts of Gujarat to spin the charkha at a one-of-a-kind live event. He said the women had created history on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Centre’s flagship initiative to mark 75 years of India’s independence. “On the occasion of 75 years of independence, 7,500 sisters and daughters created history by spinning yarn on charkha. Spinning charkha took me back to my childhood days,” he added. Khadi symbol of self-reliance: The PM further said khadi was a symbol of self-reliance and a force to behold with during the freedom movement as it “broke the chains of slavery”. “We’ve seen that khadi became the force of the freedom movement and broke the chains of slavery. The same Khadi can become an inspiration to make India developed and self-reliant,” he said. Khadi associated with inferiority after Independence: “Khadi was made the symbol of the country’s self-respect by (Mahatma) Gandhiji during the freedom movement. But, the same khadi was seen with inferior feelings after Independence. Because of such thinking, khadi and rural industries related to it were ruined,” Modi said at the event, which also has a live demonstration of the production of Ponduru khadi. Decline in toys from abroad: Talking about the toy industry in India, Modi said there has been a decline in toys being imported from abroad. “In the past decades, India’s toy industry was getting destroyed due to competition from the foreign toy industry. With the efforts of the government, the situation is now changing. Now there is a decline in toys imported from abroad,” he added.

The ‘Khadi Utsav’ is being organised as part of the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to highlight the importance of khadi in India’s freedom struggle.

The event also features an exhibition on the ‘Evolution of Charkhas’ by displaying 22 spinning wheels used since 1920. The exhibition will feature the ‘Yerwada charkha’ used during the freedom struggle besides various spinning wheels with the latest innovations and technology being used now.

On Sunday, the PM will inaugurate ‘Smriti Van’ in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects at Bhuj. He will address a programme in Gandhinagar, commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India.

