PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bridge for Pedestrians Across Sabarmati, Calls it Tribute to AB Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 300-metre long `Atal Bridge’ for pedestrians and cyclists across the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad and said it was a tribute by the local people to former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“After the Khadi Utsav, went to the Atal Bridge. It is exceptional. I am sure the people of Ahmedabad will love it!” PM Modi tweeted. The prime minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil, also took a stroll on the bridge and waved at people.

Addressing the Khadi Utsav event from where he inaugurated the bridge, PM Modi said Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of Sabarmati river but it is also unique in design and innovation. “In its design, the famous kite festival has been kept in mind,” he said.

“Gandhinagar and Gujarat have also given a lot of love to Atal ji. In 1996, Atal ji won the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar with record votes. This bridge is a heartfelt tribute to him from the people here,” the PM added.

The pedestrians-and-cyclists-only bridge with eye-catching design and LED lighting is 300 metres long and 14 metres wide in the middle, news agency PTI reported. The bridge connects the flower garden on the western end of the Sabarmati Riverfront and upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern end.

It has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes while the roof is made of colourful fabric and the railing built with glass and stainless steel, an official release informed.

