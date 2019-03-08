English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Inaugurates Civilian Terminal at Hindon Air Force Base, Delhi Metro Red Line Extension
It is, however, a temporary arrangement, which will remain operational only during the course of the expansion of Delhi’s IGI airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the civil terminal at the Hindon Air Force Base on Friday. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the civil terminal at the Hindon Air Force Base on Friday.
The terminal, which will connect Hindon to Gulbarga, Nashik, Hubali, Shimla, Pithoragarh, Jamnagar, Kannur and Faizabad from May, is aimed at benefitting passengers flying from western UP and NCR.
The Hindon civil terminal has been built at a cost of Rs 45. The terminal building is a pre-engineered structure built in an area of 3,500 sq m. It will have a peak capacity to handle 300 passengers per hour and will have most of the facilities like check-in concourse, security-hold area, baggage handling system and commercial outlets.
The air traffic control operations for regional flights at Hindon will be handled by IAF.
The Prime Minister, in all, inaugurated or laid foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 32,500 crore in Ghaziabad. He is on an inauguration spree all across the country just before the Lok Sabha poll dates are announced by the Election Commission.
Apart from the civilian terminal, the other big ticket project was the Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) Extension of Delhi Metro’s Red Line. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail corridor.
