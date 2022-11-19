PM Modi Inaugurates 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi, Says Kashi & TN Are Timeless Cultural Centres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a month-long programme, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi and hailed Kashi and Tamil Nadu as timeless centres of culture and civilisation. The two regions are also the centres of the world’s oldest languages Sanskrit and Tamil, he said in his speech at the event in his Lok Sabha constituency.

“If in Kashi there is Baba Vishwanath, then in Tamil Nadu there is the blessing of Lord Rameshwaram. Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are ‘Shivmay’ (drenched in the devotion of Lord Shiv) and ‘Shaktimay’ (drenched in the devotion of Goddess Shakti). There is a Dakshin Kashi in Tamil Nadu too,” he said.

PM Modi urged people to create more programmes like the Kashi-Tamil Sangmam to accomplish the vision of “EkBharat ShreshtaBharat”. He said the churn of knowledge from Kashi Tamil Samgamam should be a research source for the young generation. Knowledge from these gatherings should be seeds for National Unity, he added.

PM Modi said that ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ is the celebration of India’s diverse cultures. “On one side, India’s cultural capita Varanasi on the other side there is Tamil Nadu which is the centre of India’s ancientness. Confluence plays a very vital role in our country, from confluence of rivers, knowledge and thoughts. This Sangamam is Celebration of India’s Diverse Cultures,” he said.

PM Modi said Kashi and Tamil Nadu both are known for their music and arts. “From Banarasi Saree of Kashi to Tamil Nadu’s Kanjivaram all attract global demand,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu played a very important role in development of Kashi. “Tamil Nadu’s Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan contributed immensely to BHU as its Vice-chancellor.”

PM Modi said India is a country that brings together all cultures and languages starting from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari. “From Ganga to Yamuna, we worship our rivers that are a source of life for us. In Sangam Tamil Sahitya poets have written about the beauty of Ganga, this shows the single thread of unity that binds us all despite the physical distance,” he said.

Pointing out Varanasi-Tamil Nadu connection further, PM Modi said many saints and scholars from Tamil have written about and experienced the beauty and ghats of Kashi. “Kashi and Tamil Nadu both are ‘Shivamaya’ and ‘Shaktimaya’. To understand India and its traditions, we need to study the works done by South Indian scholars. The interpretations of Ramayana and Mahabharat by these scholars are very interesting and revealing. Kashi and Tamil Nadu both are sources of music, literature and art. Kashi’s tabla and Tamil Nadu’s Thannumai are famous,” he said.

PM Modi said that the country is proud when we tell the world about the oldest language in the world- Tamil and urged people to protect the Tamil culture.

“India is home to one of the world’s oldest language – Tamil. We need to be proud of this heritage & work towards strengthening it. Today we have the most sacred language in the world, Tamil. The entire country is proud when we tell the world about the oldest language in the world. 130 crore Indians have the responsibility to protect the Tamil culture,” he said.

