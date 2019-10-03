PM Modi Inaugurates Metro Service, ENT Hospital in Mauritius Via Video Conference

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated a metro express service and a hospital in Mauritius with Mauritian premier Pravind Jugnauth via video conference on Thursday and described the projects as a symbol of New Delhi's strong commitment towards the development of the island nation.

Both the projects will serve the people of Mauritius, he said in his address.

"They are a symbol of India's strong commitment to the development of Mauritius...the state-of-the-art ENT hospital will contribute to quality healthcare. The hospital has an energy-efficient building and will offer paperless services," Modi said.

As suggested by Prime Minister Jugnauth, some more medical facilities will be created in Mauritius, he added.

The metro will provide a clean, efficient and time-saving transport service. It will contribute to economic activities as also tourism, the prime minister pointed out.

"We are proud that India has partnered Mauritius in these and other projects of direct public interest. Last year, a joint project provided e-tablets to young children. The new Supreme Court building and 1,000 social housing units are coming up rapidly," he said.

The inauguration of the projects was a new chapter in the shared history, heritage and cooperation of the two countries, Modi said.

He also thanked the government of Mauritius for joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as a founding member.

"Both India and Mauritius are diverse and vibrant democracies, committed to working for the prosperity of our peoples, as well as for peace in our region and the world," the prime minister said.

