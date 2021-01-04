PM Modi Inaugurates National Atomic Timescale, Lays Foundation Stone of National Environment Standards Lab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday dedicated the National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali to the nation and laid the foundation stone of the National Environmental Standards Laboratory through video conference. The conclave was organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, on its 75th year of inception.

The NPL is one of the oldest laboratories in the country. The NPL has adopted an international practice for production of Indian Certified Reference Material (CRMs) Trademarked as Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya. Describing the NPL as India's timekeeper, Modi said it also has the responsibility to change the future of India. He urged the institute to come forward and play an important role in keeping with new standards and benchmarks to proceed towards forging a self-reliant India.

Modi said metrology also sets the foundation for any scientific achievement and no research can proceed without measurements. "Even our achievement has to be measured on some scale. The credibility of the country in the world will be dependent on the reliability of its metrology. Metrology is like a mirror showing us our standing in the world, the scope for improvement," he said. Talking about the Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, he said this would help the industry to make quality products in sectors like heavy metals, pesticides, pharma and textiles by drafting a 'Certified Reference Material System'.

Modi noted that now the industry is moving towards a consumer oriented approach instead of a regulation centric approach. He said complying with international standards will help the large foreign manufacturing companies coming to India find a local supply chain. He said with the new standards the quality of both export and import would be ensured. It will also provide quality goods to the general consumer of India and reduce problems faced by the exporter. Expressing happiness over the National Atomic Timescale, Modi said India has become self-reliant in measuring the time within the range of a nano second. This will be a big help for organisations like ISRO which are working with cutting edge technology. Modern technology related banking, railways, defence, health, telecom, weather forecast, disaster management and many similar sectors will be benefited greatly from this achievement, he said.

The prime minister said the timescale will also help in strengthening India's role in Industry 4.0. "India is moving towards a leading position in the field of environment. Still, for technology and tools for measuring air quality and emission, India is dependent on others. This achievement will lead to self-reliance in the field and will lead to creation of more effective and cheaper tools for pollution control.

"This will also enhance India's share in the global market for technologies related to air quality and emission technology," he said. Modi said institutionalisation of innovation is equally critical as the innovation itself. "Our youth will have to understand how to protect intellectual property. We will have to remember that the more our patents are there, the more their utility. Our identity will get strong in the sectors where our research is strong and leading. This will lead to a stronger Brand India," Modi said.