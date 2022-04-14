PM Modi Inaugurates Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Buys Ticket to Enter All-Inclusive Museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, a museum dedicated to all the PMs of India, on Thursday and bought a ticket for himself to enter and enjoy the gallery.

An inclusive endeavour led by PM Modi, the museum recognises the contribution of all PMs irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

The Sangrahalaya includes the erstwhile Nehru Museum, which has a technologically advanced display on the life and contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world but not exhibited so far have also been put on display in the renovated Block I.

The inauguration coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Being built at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate, the museum covers the life and times of all the 14 Indian prime ministers so far and will showcase their contributions.

The museum display starts with India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution to include stories of how Indian Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges.

The museum building has been designed to reflect the story of rising India, and incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No trees have been cut or transplanted.

The museum displays include holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations etc.

