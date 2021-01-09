Nation 'Ready to Save Humanity' With Made in India Vaccines, Says PM Modi at 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, a flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs to engage and connect with the overseas Indians. Speaking at the convention, Modi lauded the contributions of the diaspore to the global community.

“Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'… In the last few months, I've had discussions with several heads of states. These heads of states have categorically mentioned how Persons of Indian Origin served their societies, from doctors to social workers to even commoners,” he said.

“India's mantra of 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' is appealing to the world. India's history is proof that there's no question or doubts about India's ability in any circumstances,” he added. "India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines... You all have made a big contribution in the fight against Covid where you are staying and in India. Your contribution to PM Cares is strengthening health services in India."

The convention will be held in virtual format as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the convention. The theme of 16th PBD Convention 2021 is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The convention will have three segments. It will feature a keynote address by the Chief Guest and President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi. The winners of the online 'Bharat ko Janiye' quiz for the youth will also be announced.

The inaugural session will be followed by the two plenary sessions. The first plenary on the Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister while the second plenary, on Facing Post Covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by the Minister of Health and the Minister of State for External Affairs. Both plenaries will feature panel discussions inviting eminent diaspora experts.

The finale would be the valedictory session where President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his address. The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members in recognition of their achievements and to honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad.