CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Hockey
Home» News» India» PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries of Food Security Scheme in UP
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries of Food Security Scheme in UP

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the state have been getting rations free of cost through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in UP. (PTI File Photo)

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the state have been getting rations free of cost through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in UP. (PTI File Photo)

The PM interacted with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a massive awareness programme throughout Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He was interacting with beneficiaries of the scheme through video-conferencing as the state observed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also in attendance. The PM interacted with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra.

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the state have been getting rations free of cost through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, an official statement said. Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in UP have been distributing foodgrains to beneficiaries of the scheme, it added.

District supply and marketing officers ensure the availability of foodgrains at every fair price shop, the statement said.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 05, 2021, 14:28 IST