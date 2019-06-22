Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Interacts with Economists, Industry Experts Ahead of Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
PM Modi Interacts with Economists, Industry Experts Ahead of Budget
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with economists and industrial experts organised by Niti aayog. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Ahead of the next month's Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday interacted with economists and industry experts on the current economic situation and took note of their suggestions.

In the interactive session organised by Niti Aayog on 'Economic Policy - The Road Ahead', over 40 economists and other experts participated.

"During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education and health," said a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy.

The meeting was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and senior government officials were also present.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha.

It will be first full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

