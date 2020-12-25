PM Modi Interacts With Farmers, Lauds Tamil Nadu's Subramani for Using Drip Irrigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated a farmer from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district for using drip irrigation system to save water while increasing the cropping acreage. Modi was interacting with farmers from six states via video conference, including Subramani from Tamil Nadu after releasing Rs 18,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.

Under the central scheme, Rs 6,000 per year is released in three instalments to farmers.

On being asked by the Prime Minister on how he manages water as its scarcity in the state, Subramani replied that he uses drip irrigation system. Subramani said earlier the water from the drip irrigation system was sufficient to raise crops in one acre out of four acres he owns.

He said the cropping acreage has increased as well as his farm income after the implementation of the irrigation system. Subramani told the PM, he used to earn Rs 40,000 for one acre and now his revenue has gone up by Rs 1 lakh.

Modi appreciated Subramani for saving water and also increasing the cropping acreage using drip irrigation.