PM Modi Interacts With Farmers Via NaMo App, Suggests Ways to Double Income

For the first time, the Prime Minister is having a direct dialogue with farmers across the country, in which various initiatives related to doubling the income of farmers by 2022 will also be discussed.

June 20, 2018
New Delhi: Taking a jibe at previous Congress governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country’s farmers were largely left to their own devices and their benefits gradually scaled back.

PM Modi is interacting with farmers across the country and addressing their concerns through the NaMo app.



"For the first time, the Prime Minister is going to have a direct dialogue with farmers across the country, in which various initiatives related to doubling the income of farmers by 2022 will also be discussed," Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh said on Wednesday.

The programme is being broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Common Service Centres (CSC), Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Aakashvaani from all over the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the initiative as "historical".

He urged the farmers across the country to ensure their participation in the event by visiting Krishi Vigyan Kendras and CCSs.






