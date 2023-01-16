PM Modi Interacts with First Batch of Agniveers; Recruits to Get Financial Package of Rs 12 Lakhs, Priority in Security Forces & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the first batch of Agniveers via video conferencing, a day after Army Day was observed on Sunday.

The Agniveers are are among the initial teams of recruits under the short-term induction programme for the armed forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also virtually attended the exercise.

Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14 last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.

While opposition parties have criticised the exercise, the government has defended it saying it will make the armed forces more youthful and cater to its current needs.

As per the government, while many will be recruited as permanent cadre after four years, the rest will get several benefits including a financial package of about Rs 12 lakhs, priority under bank loan schemes and bridging courses of choice for those wishing to study further.

Additionally, Agniveers will be given priority in the CAPFs, Assam Rifles and police and allied forces in several states. Several major companies in sectors like IT, security and engineering have also announced preference in hiring will be given to Agniveers, as per the government.

