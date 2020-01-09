PM Modi Interacts with Nobel Laureate Richard Thaler, Discusses 'Nudge Theory'

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Richard Thaler on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister said he got to know interesting aspects of his work during the interaction.

"We also discussed aspects relating to Nudge Theory and how nudging on cleanliness, 'Give It Up' and digital transactions has led to immense transformations in India," the prime minister tweeted. Thaler was awarded the Nobel prize for his contributions to behavioural economics.

Interacted with Nobel laureate Richard Thaler. Got to know interesting aspects of his work. We also discussed aspects relating to Nudge Theory and how nudging on cleanliness, ‘Give It Up’ and digital transactions has led to immense transformations in India. pic.twitter.com/giwSdpzji9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2020

Nudge is a concept in behavioral science, political theory and behavioral economics which proposes positive reinforcement and indirect suggestions as ways to influence the behaviour and decision making of groups or individuals.

