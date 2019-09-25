Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Interacts with Over 40 Global CEOs, Highlights India's Steps Towards $5 Trillion Economy

'PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a USD 5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story,' tweeted MEA Spokesperson.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
PM Modi Interacts with Over 40 Global CEOs, Highlights India's Steps Towards $5 Trillion Economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. (Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 40 business leaders and American CEOs, highlighting the steps taken by India to build a USD 5 trillion economy.

"Captains of industry interact with PM @narendramodi in New York. The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

About 42 CEOs of the top global companies are in the meeting with Modi. "PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a USD 5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story," Spokesperson the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Before his meeting with the top CEOs, Modi delivered the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on the third day of engagements during his visit here for the annual high-level UN General Assembly session.

