PM Modi Interacts with Over 40 Global CEOs, Highlights India's Steps Towards $5 Trillion Economy
'PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a USD 5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story,' tweeted MEA Spokesperson.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. (Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 40 business leaders and American CEOs, highlighting the steps taken by India to build a USD 5 trillion economy.
"Captains of industry interact with PM @narendramodi in New York. The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
Captains of industry interact with PM @narendramodi in New York. The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA. pic.twitter.com/tQE9Fgutyi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) 25 September 2019
About 42 CEOs of the top global companies are in the meeting with Modi. "PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a USD 5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story," Spokesperson the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
How many of the 42 CEOs of the top global companies in the frame with PM @narendramodi can you identify?PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a $5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story. pic.twitter.com/av8cQAe4HL— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) 25 September 2019
Before his meeting with the top CEOs, Modi delivered the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on the third day of engagements during his visit here for the annual high-level UN General Assembly session.
