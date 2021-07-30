PM Modi Invites Ideas for Independence Day Address, Says 'Your Thoughts Will Reverberate from Red Fort'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for ideas and suggestions for his Independence Day speech on August 15, just as he has done in the past few years.

“Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia,” PMO tweeted.

Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia. https://t.co/UCjTFU30XV — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 30, 2021

Within 10 minutes nearly 700 people liked the tweet and several people made suggestions for the speech. Last year as well, Modi had similarly asked people for their ideas and suggestions on Twitter.

