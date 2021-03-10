PM Modi Invites Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Bin Salman to India, Leaders Review Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

They reviewed functioning of bilateral Strategic Partnership Council established in 2019 and expressed satisfaction about steady growth in India-Saudi partnership, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO statement said Modi expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries, during the conversation. He also highlighted opportunities that Indian economy offers to Saudi investors, it added.

They both agreed to continue supporting each other’s efforts against COVID-19, in spirit of friendship between India and Saudi Arabia, said the statement.

Modi reiterated his invite to the Crown Prince to visit India at an early date, it added. They reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest, the PMO said.