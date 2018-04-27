After 'Extensive and Fruitful' Talks With Xi Jinping, PM Modi Says Next Informal Meet in India



Delighted to meet President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Our talks were extensive and fruitful. We deliberated on stronger India-China relations as well as other global issues. pic.twitter.com/1lfcDp4jRM

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for another round of a similar informal meet in 2019 in India and said that he had an "extensive and fruitful" meeting with the Chinese leader.Soon after the meeting, Modi tweeted, "Delighted to meet President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Our talks were extensive and fruitful. We deliberated on stronger India-China relations as well as other global issues."Modi who arrived in the central Chinese city early on Friday for the summit began talks soon after Xi received him with a warm shake hand and hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum here.He was welcomed with a classical Chinese dance opera performance after which Xi took him around some of the most historic art collections and cultural relics of China's ancient civilisation.The museum walk scheduled for 20 minutes lasted over 40 minutes after which they began one-on-one talks.He also told Jinping that the two countries have a "big opportunity" to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.During his delegation-level talks as part of an unprecedented informal summit with President Xi in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Modi said such informal summits should become a tradition between the two countries."I'll be happy, if in 2019, we can have such informal summit in India," Modi told Xi.Modi also said that India and China have the responsibility to work for 40 percent of the world population and the two sides have a big opportunity to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.On his part, President Xi said the two countries have established closer partnership and made positive progress in recent years."In the past five years, we have achieved a lot. We have met each other on many occasions," he said.The Chinese president said he believes in future and they could meet in format like this from time to time."I look forward to in-depth communication with your excellency and ensure we can build common understanding and help to take the China-India relationship to the next level," he said.The first informal summit between Modi and Xi in Wuhan - the favourite holiday spot of revolutionary Chinese leader Mao Zedong - is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.Modi also said the people of India felt proud that President Xi has twice received him out of the capital."I'm perhaps the first Prime Minister of India, for whom, you have come out of the capital (Beijing) twice to receive me," Modi said, referring to his visit to Xi'an — the home town of President Xi in 2015."I look forward to in-depth communication with your excellency, and ensure we can build common understanding and help to take the China-India relationship to the next level," Jinping said, ahead of their one-on-one dinner at a state guest house by the famous East Lake.Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders "exchanged views on solidifying our bilateral relationship."Their one-on-one talks were followed by the delegation-level interaction with six top officials each from both sides took part, giving an impression that some of the critical issues were on the table for discussion. The talks lasted for over two hours overshooting scheduled half an hour time, hinting the seriousness of the discussions, officials said.The talks between the two leaders on the first day ended with dinner diplomacy. Xi hosted a banquet in honour of Modi at the famous East lake. Xi in a gesture of warmth and friendship walked with Modi to the car to see him off.(With PTI inputs)